Here we are, on the verge of perhaps the most consequential Election Day in American history. Rarely have two presidential candidates represented such different visions for our future. Tomorrow, the American people will choose between censorship or freedom, sickness or health, national decay or national renewal, war or peace, division or unity. We will choose whether the government and the bureaucracy should be all powerful, or reined in, and whether the United States of America is a nation or merely a flea market and dumping ground for the rest of the world.

Every presidential election is consequential, but the long term effect of those consequences are magnified every four years. Our nation keeps taking wrong turns — nominated and electing people who either fail to do what is right or deliberately do what is wrong. Imagine if we had avoided Lyndon Johnson and his Great Society in 1964, supported Patrick Buchanan in 1992, or found someone better than either Barack Obama or John McCain in 2008. We can’t change the past, but we can shape the future, and tomorrow we have a choice.

The last four years of the Biden/Harris Administration have not been quite so bad as some feared in 2020 — they didn’t pack the Supreme Court, nor did they force through policies like statehood for Washington DC. However, it’s been bad enough. Inflation, already primed by Covid spending during Trump’s last year, escalated massively under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The wide open southern border has been a catastrophe, and the administration has facilitated this invasion by flying illegal aliens and refugees alike to conservative parts of the country. Sanctions failed to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and now the world stands on the bring of all-out war. The only thing standing in the way of government censorship of the internet is Elon Musk, and they will surely take him out by hook or by crook if they win a second term.

If Kamala Harris wins tomorrow, it will be a second Biden term, or a fourth Obama term. It will give the leftist technocrats the ability to fully implement their anti-American and anti-human agenda. It will give them the chance to change more laws, engage in even more censorship, and import more illegal aliens, all to the point of never having to worry about losing a national election again. It could well be the start of one-party rule in America.

But we have a choice. Don’t listen to the doomers who say it’s all rigged, so there’s no point in voting. If the Deep State / Media Complex had that sort of infinite power, their propaganda wouldn’t be necessary. If Republicans vote, Donald Trump wins — period.

You might not like Trump personally. You might take issue with some of his policies and the things he has said on the campaign trail. That’s fine, but the choice remains clear. A second Trump Administration creates space for us to fight for liberty and for our values, while a second Harris Administration will see the administrative state go full George Orwell. Don’t be the meme of the guy who can’t stomach voting for what he sees as the lesser evil, whose supposedly principled stand makes things worse for everyone.

Trump is in no danger of losing Idaho, but every vote still counts. A victory in the popular vote will quench much of the wailing and gnashing of teeth that will surely accompany a victory in the electoral college. It would give Trump a mandate, making leftist and media attempts to diminish him fall much flatter than they did in 2017.

We also have a lot of important local races to consider. We must defeat Prop 1, and turn back the leftist attempt to radically transform our elections for the purpose of electing more moderates and Democrats. Advertising for Prop 1 is being funded to the tune of millions of dollars from big out-of-state organizations — let’s deal them a resounding defeat tomorrow.

Even races such as county commissioners are important. In Ada County, Democrats could win control with victories against Ryan Davidson and Tom Dayley. We must not allow that to happen. Republicans in Ada County are the dam that is holding back the rancid leftist tide emanating from Boise.

No matter where you live, you must get out and vote. If you did not vote early, then make sure to vote tomorrow. Polls are open from 8am to 8pm. Look up your polling place, put it on your calendar, and make it happen.

Our Founding Fathers bequeathed to us the American Republic, and it’s our job to keep it. Voting is the single most important thing that citizens of a republic can do to influence its future. That future is in your hands right now, so make the most of it.

Join me tomorrow night live from the Idaho GOP Watch Party as election returns begin coming in. Stream will start shortly after 7pm.