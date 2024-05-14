With less than a week to go until Election Day I need to get publishing. When all is said and done I will have recorded more than forty interviews with legislative candidates. I’ve really enjoyed this project and appreciate everyone who agreed to take part. I hope it’s been as educational for you as it has been for me.

Remember to make the Primary Pulse your one stop shop for candidate information. I am adding each interview to the respective candidate’s profile page as well as their latest endorsements and links.

Jilene Burger is challenging Rep. Marco Erickson in district 33, seat B. Erickson did not get back to me.

Rep. Charlie Shepherd is the incumbent in district 7, seat B. I already posted my interview with challenger Larry Dunn before Shepherd responded. I appreciate being able to talk with both men.

Christy Zito is a former legislator who is challenging Sen. Geoff Schroeder in district 8. Schroeder did not get back to me, unfortunately.

Faye Thompson is also in district 8, challenging Rep. Megan Blanksma in seat B. I did not hear back from the incumbent.

Rep. Jason Monks is not only the incumbent in district 22, seat B, but is the House Majority Leader. I really enjoyed our conversation and learned a lot from this legislative veteran. His challenger, Marisa Keith, did not respond to my request.

Finally, Bryan Scholz is running for Senate in district 33. Incumbent Sen. Dave Lent did not respond either.

Watch all the interviews here or find them on your favorite social media platform.