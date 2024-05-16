I have four interviews to share with you today, all from eastern Idaho. District 26 is Blaine, Lincoln, and Jerome Counties, north of Twin Falls. District 28 is just east, covering Power and Franklin Counties and part of Bannock.

There’s a lot of agriculture out there, as well as federal lands. These four seats are currently held by three Republicans and one Democrat. I enjoyed hearing about the unique challenges of the region from each of these four candidates.

(Substack is not embedding YouTube links properly tonight for some reason so click each link below to watch the interview.)

House 26A: Kally Schiffler

House 26B: Lyle Johnstone

House 28A: James Lamborn

House 28B: Kirk Jackson

Unfortunately I did not hear back from the any of the other candidates in these races.

Remember to visit the Primary Pulse to see information, endorsements, and every candidate interview thus far as you prepare to vote next Tuesday!