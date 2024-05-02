I have three interviews to share with you today.

Three candidates are running for the House in district 1, seat A. Rep. Mark Sauter did not respond to my invitation, but I am pleased to present conversations with Spencer Hutchings and Jane Sauter (no relation with the incumbent).

I also had a nice chat with Sen. Carl Bjerke from district 5. His opponent Cheri Zao did not respond to my invitation.

Check out all three videos below and visit the Primary Pulse for more information.