Candidate Interviews: House 1B
Voters will decide between Chuck Lowman and Cornel Rasor
I am pleased to present the first two candidate interviews for the 2024 Republican primary. The race for House in district 1, seat B is between Chuck Lowman, a retired missionary and Army chaplain, and Cornel Rasor, who operates an Army surplus store.
I appreciate both gentlemen for taking the time to talk with me.
Watch both the interviews here and visit the Primary Pulse for more information on both candidates.
