Candidate Interviews: House Districts 6, 9, & 25
Hear from Colton Bennett, Dave Dalby, Jacyn Gallagher, and David Leavitt
I have four candidate interviews for your viewing pleasure today. I have not heard back from the incumbents in district 6 and 25, Reps. Lori McCann and Greg Lanting, so I am posting my conversations with their respective opponents — Colton Bennett and Dave Dalby are both challenging McCann and David Leavitt has challenged Lanting.
I also had the opportunity to talk with Rep. Jacyn Gallagher of district 9 a few weeks ago, but did not hear back from her challenger John Shirts.
Check out all four interviews here or on social media and head over to the Primary Pulse for more information.
👍 Just listened to Rep. Jacyn Gallagher of district 9. We need to re-elect her to the House!