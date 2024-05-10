With less than two weeks until Election Day I’d better get to posting. I have four interviews for you today:

Larry Dunn is running for House in district 7, seat B. The incumbent, Rep. Charlie Shepherd, has not responded to my invitation. (Edit: Rep. Shepherd has gotten back to me since this was published and will record an interview next week.)

Brandon Shippy is running for Senate in district 9. Incumbent Sen. Abby Lee announced halfway through the session that she would not stand for reelection, so former representative Scott Syme announced a run of his own. He did not respond to my invitation either.

Over in Bonneville County, both Sean Crystal and Kelly Golden are challenging Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, who declined to participate. The winner will represent district 32, seat A.

