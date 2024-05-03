Candidate Interviews: Senate 13 and 32
Learn about Sens. Brian Lenney and Kevin Cook, and challenger Keith Newberry
I’m pleased to share three more candidate interviews today. Former senator Jeff Agenbroad declined to participate, but I had a great conversation with incumbent Sen. Brian Lenney.
Over in district 32, I had the pleasure of speaking to both Sen. Kevin Cook as well as challenger Keith Newberry.
Check out all three interviews here and head over to the Primary Pulse for more information.
Great stuff. Brian (both of them) and Keith had solid conservative messages that will benefit Idaho long-term if they continue to vote their consciences— and ours.
I really like Newberry’s candidness, the fact he’s not a politician and that his career was destroyed by the China Virus nazi’s here in Idaho.
Contrast that to Cook’s tantrum in response to Ron Nate’s statement about H24-
Cook and the Main Street Caucus really think they’re some kind of royalty that we shouldn’t question…, deep state good ol’ boy party that thinks We the People are just an inconvenient obstacle to their freedom to spend our tax $ and sell us out to anyone that will garner them wealth or power.