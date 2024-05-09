I’m pleased to share two more candidate interviews today. Lucas Cayler is running for an open House seat in District 11, which covers the city of Caldwell. His opponent Sarah Chaney declined to speak with me.

Just down the road in Nampa is District 13 where Steve Tanner is running for the House as well. Incumbent Rep. Kenny Wroten did not respond to my interview request while the other challenger Amy Henry declined.

Listen to both interviews here, or on your favorite social media platform: