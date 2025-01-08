Conservatives often decry the mainstream media, rightly complaining about bias and an agenda that runs contrary to the character of our state. While independent conservative media has not yet achieved the reach and influence of legacy outlets, it is expanding steadily. You can make a difference!

I am please to have joined Idaho Signal this year as a contributing editor. You’ll see me nearly every day sharing updates and scoops from the legislative session. I’ll also publish regular articles summarizing the news of the week under the Idaho Signal banner.

Idaho Signal airs live on YouTube, Rumble, and X every weekday at 11:30am Mountain Time. Check out today’s show:

Visit the “Outlets” page at the Gem State Chronicle for more independent conservative media programs. Let me know if you know of more that should be there too.

I’m proud to work with Citizens Alliance of Idaho (CAI) on this endeavor. I believe that CAI is doing a good job of bringing conservative legislators together to accomplish great things for the people of Idaho. By signing the CAI Pledge, lawmakers bring the voice and resources of CAI on to their side, but if they depart from the pledge via their voting record, they face the consequences.

In addition to seeing me every day, Idaho Signal also features the work of Lily Allman (no relation) of In the Know Idaho who will be producing regular videos for the show. You’ll also hear from lawmakers, activists, and experts to explain what is going on in the world of Idaho politics. I’m impressed with what Matt Edwards has put together and I look forward to being a part of it this session.

Independent conservative media does not yet have the stature of legacy outlets, but we’re getting there. Your support for programs like Idaho Signal and the Gem State Chronicle will help us continue to grow and bring you a perspective you’re not going to find on television or in a mainstream newspaper.