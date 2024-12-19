Earlier this week, I attended an Eagle City Council meeting to speak on behalf of the Library Board. I was surprised to run into former state representatives Reed and Gayann DeMordaunt, who were there to promote the Idaho Giving Machine. I consider Gayann to be one of my earliest mentors in Idaho politics, going back to the 2020 state convention.

Reed and Gayann DeMordaunt | Giving Machines Idaho

The Giving Machines are sponsored by the LDS Church’s Light the World initiative, and are meant to make donating to local or international charities simple and straightforward:

In addition to international charities, the Idaho Giving Machine allows donors to support local organizations including Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, Glocal Community Partners, Genesis Community Health, The Idaho Youth Ranch, and The Women's and Children's Alliance.

Eagle Mayor Brad Pike | Giving Machines Idaho

The Idaho Giving Machine will be at the Meridian Village through the end of the year. Gayann mentioned that this Saturday is “Eagle’s Day,” so what better way to give back than by visiting the Village and donating to help a local family in need?