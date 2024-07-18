On Saturday, July 13, 2024, an assassin came within inches of murdering Donald Trump on a live broadcast. Democrat talking heads immediately split into two camps: some said Trump staged the shooting (which killed a firefighter and severely injured several others) while others lamented that the shooter missed his head.

The same corporate media that has spent the last nine years calling Trump the next Hitler, a threat to our democracy, a dangerous man who must be stopped by any means necessary, paid lip service this week to the idea that political violence is unacceptable. Yet it’s clear that this is exactly what they have been trying to provoke all along.

It started when Trump was first running for president. Neocon Rick Wilson said in 2015 that donors needed to “put a bullet” in Donald Trump. New York’s Shakespeare in the Park depicted the assassination scene of Julius Caesar with Trump instead. Failed comedienne Kathy Griffin posted a picture of herself holding Trump’s severed head. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said that Trump should beware that intelligence agencies had “six ways from Sunday” to deal with him.

Just a few weeks ago, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman lamented that the lawfare he was funding had failed to stop Trump and wished they had made him an “actual martyr”.

Nearly two years ago, President Joe Biden, bathed in red light and flanked by Marines, denounced “MAGA Republicans” as enemies of America.

Leftist politicians and their friends in the media have to own this. King Henry II of England once lost his temper regarding his former friend, Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Becket, roaring to anyone who would listen, “Will nobody rid me of this turbulent priest?” When four of Henry’s knights took their lord’s words literally and murdered Becket in church, the king did not pass the buck or wash his hands of the affair. Instead, he performed acts of public penance, allowing the priests of Canterbury to whip him in front of his people. The four assassins were excommunicated and ordered by the pope to go on crusade for fourteen years as recompense.

Our own political leaders would rather pretend their own hands are clean. Some of the worst, such as MSNBC’s Joy Reid, maintain that the shooting was a hoax, a false flag concocted by Trump to make himself look heroic.

Idaho is not immune to this kind of dishonest and provocative rhetoric. On the night of July 4, as fireworks exploded in the air, someone set fire to the Army Surplus store in Sandpoint. By morning, the store was completely destroyed. Cornel Rasor, who had managed the store for more then 40 years, recently won the Republican nomination for the Idaho House in district 1.

Alicia Abbott, a left wing activist who at one point was the social media manager for Reclaim Idaho as well as involved with the now-defunct Idaho 97, posted this on Twitter the day after the fire:

Reclaim Idaho is the primary organization behind Proposition 1, which would impose a jungle primary and ranked choice voting on Idaho voters.

Earlier this week, police arrested Jennifer Meyer of Sandpoint on suspicion of arson. According to prosecutors, police searched her home and found a collection of items indicating she was preparing to go on the run, including cash, personal documents, and a handgun.

Meyer apparently was uncooperative during her arraignment, which first took place over Zoom, forcing officers to transport her to the courthouse in person. According to Cornel Rasor, she remained uncooperative, laying her head on the table and refusing to speak.

According to the Idaho Tribune, Meyer is registered to vote at the same address as Steve Johnson, who is currently running for Bonner County Commissioner as a Democrat. Johnson switched his affiliation to independent in 2022 to run a write-in campaign against Republican Scott Herndon, and was filed to run again this year but withdrew when Herndon was defeated by former senator Jim Woodward in the GOP primary.

Meyer’s business, Bonner Media, has made signs for many other local businesses as well as political campaigns.

What would motivate one Sandpoint business owner, who happens to be connected to a Democratic politician, to burn down another Sandpoint business that is run by a Republican candidate? It’s too early to speculate as to specific motives, but it seems likely that the arsonist was inspired by a media environment that has normalized the idea of violence against conservatives.

Leftists have had no problem attempting to cancel conservatives who say things they don’t like. Many were happy to see Travis Lohr suspended from his own high school graduation for saying “guys are guys, girls are girls, and there’s no in between” yet they see nothing wrong with calling for the assassination of a former president and leader of the opposition in America, or gloating about a man’s business being burned to the ground. It’s not hypocrisy, it’s hierarchy — anything that promotes the leftist revolution is good, anything that detracts is bad.

Remember that this is the same movement that said you must lock yourself in your home lest you be responsible for the deaths of millions during Covid, but it was perfectly fine, commendable even, for Black Lives Matter protestors and other leftists activists to mass in the streets. It’s not hypocrisy, it’s hierarchy. They think we are worthless scum that don’t deserve basic human rights.

Conservatives need to understand what time it is. That doesn’t mean it’s time to grab your rifle and hit the streets, rather it means we need to get serious about fighting the political battles before us. Vote Trump. Vote Rasor. Vote for sheriffs who will hold people accountable for their lawless actions, while protecting law-abiding citizens from government persecution. Vote for conservative Republican candidates who are serious about tackling the issues that face this nation. We need state sovereignty. DEI must be abolished. The federal bureaucracy must be gutted from top to bottom.

The hour is late, and the biggest threats to our country are not in Russia, China, or Iran.