Article VI, Section 11 of the Idaho State Constitution grants the governor power to veto specific line items in appropriations bills:

The governor shall have power to disapprove of any item or items of any bill making appropriations of money embracing distinct items, and the part or parts approved shall become a law and the item or items disapproved shall be void, unless enacted in the manner following: If the legislature be in session, he shall within five days transmit to the house within which the bill originated a copy of the item or items thereof disapproved, together with his objections thereto, and the items objected to shall be separately reconsidered, and each item shall then take the same course as is prescribed for the passage of bills over the executive veto.

Gov. Brad Little had never used his line-item veto power until today, when he struck a line out of House Bill 482. H482 included several miscellaneous appropriations, but the line the governor took issue with was regarding his own emergency fund:

There is hereby appropriated and the Office of the State Controller shall transfer the remaining balance in the Governor's Emergency Fund to the General Fund as soon as practicable for the period July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025.

According to H482’s fiscal note, this transfer was meant to centralize the state’s emergency funds in the Office of Emergency Management in the Military Division.

Photo from the office of Gov. Brad Little

According to a press release issued today, Gov. Little used his line-item veto to eliminate the appropriation that would have transferred $652,527.22 out of his emergency fund back into the general fund. Little explained his reason for vetoing the appropriation:

As leaders, we need the tools to be agile in responding to crises that affect our citizens. I line-item vetoed this budget bill because eliminating the Governor’s emergency fund only hinders our ability to respond quickly in a fast-moving situation. I share the Legislature’s vigor for ensuring government is efficient, but citizens expect government to be responsive in times of crisis.

According to the press release, Gov. Little has used his emergency fund for supporting the investigation of the University of Idaho murders, sending state police to the southern border, and initiatives to stop fentanyl from entering our state.

According to the State Constitution, the Legislature can override a gubernatorial veto with a two-thirds vote. However, having adjourned sine die, the Legislature will not return unless in a special session, therefore the veto will surely stand.

The governor signed the remainder of House Bill 482, along with nearly every other bill left on his desk. According to the daily tracking sheet, every bill except House Bill 109 has been signed, including the measure legalizing over-the-counter Ivermectin. H109 would prohibit the use of SNAP benefits for soda and candy. During an X Space last week, Speaker Mike Moyle revealed that Gov. Little had originally planned to sign House Bill 93, the parental choice tax credit, at a ceremony with President Trump in Washington, D.C. However, the president’s schedule changed and he was unable to attend. Could the governor be holding off on signing H109 for a joint appearance with Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy?

Just a thought.