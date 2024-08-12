Last Friday, after sharing the background on Idaho’s sales tax on groceries and the pros and cons of eliminating that tax, I asked you to tell me what you think. I was pleased to see many new people come onboard as free subscribers to take part in the survey, which is now closed.

This was obviously not a scientific survey, but I believe that my readers are some of the most engaged conservatives in the state, so this generally reflects what the right wing of Idaho believes.

90% of respondents said the Legislature should eliminate the sales tax on groceries. That’s about as strong of a mandate as you can get on an issue.

Next, I asked what should be done with the grocery tax credit. Currently, Idahoans can claim $120 per person (more for senior citizens) to offset taxes paid on groceries in the previous year. Of those who want the tax eliminated, 74% want to see the credit eliminated as well, while 26% say axe the tax, keep the credit.

70% of respondents said that soda and/or other unhealthy foods should be treated the same as all groceries, if the tax is to be eliminated. I believe this reflects a desire among conservatives to not allow the government to micromanage our food choices by only exempting some foods from the sales tax, as Washington does.

When asked which tax should be eliminated in Idaho, assuming you could pick only one, an outright majority — 54% — chose property taxes. Income taxes came in second with 25% and the grocery tax came in third at 16%.

44% said the strongest argument for eliminating the sales tax on groceries was that food is essential, while it’s disproportionate effect on poor people and the immediate relief it would bring came in basically tied for second at 21% and 20%, respectively.

The strongest argument for keeping the tax was that sales taxes are the most fair, followed closely by revenue from travelers and a worry that government will just shift taxes elsewhere.

Share

The last two questions about living situation and how long readers have lived in Idaho were mostly for my own curiosity. A large majority of my readers own their own homes but don’t have children living there, perhaps suggesting retirees and empty-nesters. Over a quarter of respondents moved to Idaho within the last five years, and 75% moved here within the past twenty.

What I take from these results is that the grocery tax is not the top priority for Idahoans, yet a vast majority of respondents nevertheless support eliminating the tax. Idaho conservatives clearly want to see the tax on groceries eliminated, but they also want more action on property taxes and income taxes.

The Idaho Freedom Foundation launched a comprehensive push to eliminate the tax last week, and Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld just posted a Substack in which she says now is the time and season for removing it, so I expect that whatever bill is presented in 2025 will pass through the Legislature.

If you’re interested in the specifics of the bill — such as what to do with the grocery tax credit and which foods will be exempt — reach out to your legislators now to start those conversations. Conservatives have high expectations for the 2025 session, so it's crucial that our lawmakers get it right, and they need your help to do so.