Editor’s note: No time for an article today, so please enjoy this guest post by Rep. David Leavitt, originally published on his Substack newsletter.

The Idaho Wine Commission (IWC) touts itself as the unified advocate for the state’s winemakers and growers, but a deeper examination of its financial structure reveals a troubling reality—it is largely propped up by taxpayer dollars rather than industry-driven revenue.

To understand why this is a problem, it’s important to recognize what a commission actually is. A commission is a government-established entity tasked with overseeing, promoting, or regulating a specific industry. While commissions may appear independent, they are ultimately quasi-governmental organizations with board members typically appointed by the Governor of Idaho and much of their funding coming from public sources. This means that, rather than being a truly self-sufficient industry group, the IWC functions more as an extension of state policy—operating with taxpayer dollars while benefiting private businesses.

This dependence on government support is especially apparent when examining the IWC’s financial structure. While the commission portrays itself as an advocate for Idaho’s wine industry, the reality is that a majority of its funding does not come from the businesses it represents. More than 55% of its budget comes from Idaho State Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grants, meaning a majority of its operations rely on federal tax dollars funneled through the state. By comparison, the wine excise tax—the most direct way for the industry to finance its own promotional efforts—accounts for only 29%, voluntary industry assessments contribute just 4%, and its flagship event, Savor Idaho, generates only 10%. These figures expose an industry that thrives not through market viability but through government intervention.

Yet, despite this heavy reliance on taxpayer dollars, the IWC claims that Idaho produces some of the best wines in the nation. If that were truly the case, then the market would reflect that success, and the industry would be able to sustain itself without subsidies. If Idaho wines were truly competitive at a national level, wineries would have no trouble marketing and expanding through private investment, direct sales, and industry-driven promotional efforts. Instead, the commission continues to seek government support, suggesting that Idaho’s wine industry may not be as self-sustaining as it claims.

This raises a fundamental question: If the Idaho Wine Commission believes in the strength and quality of the industry it represents, why does it need taxpayer subsidies at all? Either the product speaks for itself, or it requires government intervention to remain viable. The fact that the IWC lobbies for continued public funding contradicts its own rhetoric and signals that, without subsidies, the industry may not be as strong as they claim.

Since 2022, the IWC has secured nearly $1 million in taxpayer-backed grants: $310,000 for education and $676,850 for marketing. These grants often fund projects of questionable necessity, such as a $150,000 vineyard soil study at the University of Idaho and $100,000 in COVID-era education grants spent on industry workshops and strategic planning. The current grant cycle includes $60,000 for field trips, speaker sessions, and executive programs—activities that shift financial responsibility onto taxpayers while insulating the industry from self-sufficiency.

This overreliance on taxpayer funding is further underscored by the commission’s push for additional subsidies. While testifying before the House Agricultural Affairs Committee, the IWC repeatedly championed the creation of a viniculture program at the University of Idaho, arguing that the financial burden should be shouldered by taxpayers. Instead of exploring private funding avenues or leveraging industry resources—such as establishing the program through a mix of self-funded initiatives, grants, or scholarships—the commission continues to advocate for more government support, shifting the financial responsibility away from the businesses that directly benefit.

The current system appears designed to favor the politically connected and those who can navigate the often complex bureaucratic maze to secure these grants, rather than rewarding truly viable market strategies. Instead of embodying honest capitalism, this model has devolved into a form of favoritism, where success is determined not by innovation or market demand but by access to political influence and the ability to game the system at the expense of taxpayers.

If a relatively small entity like the IWC can operate as a quasi-governmental body reliant on public subsidies, it raises broader concerns about wasteful spending across Idaho’s government-funded commissions. Rather than using taxpayer dollars to sustain industries that should be self-sufficient, these commissions should be required to transition into independent non-governmental organizations or industry-funded associations. The IWC may only be the tip of the iceberg, suggesting that similar practices are occurring on a much larger scale, with taxpayer funds being diverted into private interests under the guise of economic development.

Idaho often touts its fiscal responsibility, but when every federal tax dollar sent out returns as $1.25 in spending, the state functions more like a welfare system for favored interests, and select industries than a model of market-driven economics. Taxpayers deserve better—it’s time to end these subsidies, hold commissions accountable, and restore a system where success is determined by market forces rather than government favoritism.

David Leavitt is an Idaho State Representative. Born and raised in the Magic Valley, he served twelve years in the US Army, including three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.