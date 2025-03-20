The House was in a budget-killing mood this morning. The first inklings came during the vote on House Bill 391, which was an enhancement budget for multiple state agencies. The vote appeared lost on a 34-34-2 tally until Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen switched from nay to aye, allowing it to pass:

A few minutes later, Rep. Brandon Mitchell presented Senate Bill 1160, an appropriation for more programs in the Dept. of Health & Welfare (DHW). Rep. David Leavitt debated against the bill, explaining that it included an unacceptable 5.8% increase in federal money. The vote was once again close, but a late flurry of red lights killed it:

Shortly after that, Rep. Rod Furniss presented Senate Bill 1165, an appropriation for various behavioral services within DHW. Rep. Lance Clow asked about a line in which about $2.3 million in federal money was zeroed out, replaced by the same amount from a dedicated fund. (Dedicated funds do not come from Idaho tax dollars, but from specific fees or other sources.)

Rep. Furniss struggled to answer the question, but Rep. Wendy Horman, co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) explained that it was due to the switch to managed care for Medicaid, which is part of House Bill 345.

The outcome of S1165 was not in doubt, failing 20-50:

In between these votes was debate on Senate Bill 1108, which is the maintenance budget for DHW’s Health and Human Services. This includes Medicaid and Medicaid Expansion, which is why at $5 billion this is the largest single budget in Idaho. Rep. Josh Tanner explained that it represents a reduction of 3.2% from last year’s budget.

However, several conservative lawmakers debated against the bill, saying that the total amount was still far too high. Rep. Horman pushed back, explaining that every budget that comes out of JFAC represents funding for policies that have been passed by the Legislature. Rep. Tanner agreed, saying that if lawmakers want to cut budgets to zero, they must vote for new policies.

The bill passed overwhelmingly:

All conservatives, and most Republicans, want to see government spending go down. While the Medicaid budget is still too high, Reps. Horman and Tanner were correct that it represents the policy of the state of Idaho. The Legislature had a bill to repeal Medicaid Expansion entirely, but it did not have a committee hearing. The Legislature has a responsibility to fund policies it creates.

Reducing the Medicaid budget by over $100 million is great. Perhaps Reps. Leavitt, Kent Marmon, and others who debated against the bill are right that it could be more, but at some point you have to take victories where you can. This budget represents a lot of work on the part of Rep. Tanner and other members of JFAC, as well as their counterparts in DHW. While I don’t subscribe to the labor theory of value with regard to legislation (just because someone worked hard on a bill doesn’t mean it deserves to pass), I believe we should support work that moves us in the correct direction.

I’m ecstatic that the House killed some budget bills today. In an article at Idaho Freedom Foundation, Fred Birnbaum said that voting down enhancement budgets was the entire point of splitting the budget process last year into maintenance and enhancements:

The pushback that we are witnessing on the floors when the enhancement budgets come up for a vote is both understandable and appropriate. So, why are some legislators being criticized for voting down enhancements? In the liquor division example, the maintenance budget was 95% of the total. How can that be considered a draconian reduction? The answer is simple: agencies expect to get what they want, and too many legislators are happy to give it to them. But legislators who vote no on enhancements are actually using the budget process as designed. Let’s encourage them to keep at it.

When the House or Senate rejects an enhancement budget, it signals to JFAC that they are spending too much taxpayer money. Budget committee members should take the hint: cut spending further or tell these agencies to make do with their maintenance budgets, which are, after all, designed to keep the lights on.

Applying fiscal responsibility to our state budget is one of the most important jobs our lawmakers have. Let’s encourage them to keep it up, no matter how long it takes.

