Before a bill can become law, it must first pass through committee hearings in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. These hearings allow sponsors to explain the bill's purpose, give legislators an opportunity to ask questions, and, most importantly, provide members of the public a chance to speak directly to lawmakers about why the bill should or should not be approved.

These hearings are your chance to directly engage with the legislative process, so it’s important to know exactly how they work.

Before testifying on a bill that is important to you, you must be prepared. Bookmark these websites — 2025 Legislation and Daily Committee Summary — to keep abreast of which bills have been printed and which ones each committee will be considering on any given day. Create a free account at MyBillTracker, where you can flag specific bills and receive notifications as they move through the process.

Once you know when a bill will be heard in committee, you're ready to testify. Be sure to sign up in advance using the link at the bottom of the committee agenda — you can choose to testify remotely via Zoom or in person at the Capitol. If possible, I recommend testifying in person, though I understand that not everyone’s schedule or location allows for that.

Testimony length is determined by the committee chair, typically ranging from 1 to 3 minutes. I suggest writing your testimony in advance and practicing it with a timer a few times before your appearance.

The chair determines the order of testimony and will call your name when it’s your turn. Be ready to speak at a moment’s notice. Dress professionally, as every detail can influence how the committee receives your testimony. Begin by addressing the chair, introducing yourself, and clarifying whether you are testifying on your own behalf or representing a third party, such as a paid lobbyist. For example:

“Mr. Chairman, members of the committee, for the record, my name is Brian Almon, and I am here speaking for myself today.”

If you have written materials to share with the committee, mention them at this point and hand copies to the attache or page. When delivering your testimony, stay concise and focused on the topic at hand.

This clip of IFF Policy Director Niklas Kleinworth testifying in favor of H617 in 2024 is an excellent example of how it’s done:

After your testimony has concluded, thank the chair and the committee for their time. You can offer to stand for any questions, but remember to speak through the chair even when answering a question from another member of the committee. For example:

“Mr. Chairman, Representative Tanner, that’s a great question. Let me elaborate…”

Once you are done, return to your seat, or turn off your camera if you connected remotely. You can stay in the hearing room and listen to additional testimony, as well as learn the fate of the bill, or quietly step out.

There are always two opportunities for public testimony on a bill: one in the House committee and one in the Senate committee. If you miss the first opportunity, keep an eye on the bill and plan to testify when it reaches the other chamber. If the issue is particularly important to you, consider testifying in both committees. The difference between a bill passing and failing is often seen in one or two committee members who are swayed by public testimony — never think that your voice doesn’t matter!

Testifying on a bill is one of the most direct ways that you as a citizen can influence potential legislation. If you don’t share your opinion, lawmakers may only hear from lobbyists or professional activists from the Boise metro.

I encourage you to take the time to testify at least once during this legislative session. It’s a great way to engage in the process and an excellent opportunity to sharpen your public speaking skills. I’ve testified six times in the past three years, and though I still feel nervous walking up to the lectern, I’ve become more comfortable each time.

For more information on how a bill becomes law, check out last year’s Legislature 101 program from the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Policy Director Kleinworth will present a new edition on Thursday, January 9, at 12:00pm in the Lincoln Auditorium, and I strongly recommend that you attend.

I hope to see you all at the Capitol this coming year holding our lawmakers accountable. They need your help to pass good policies and defeat bad ideas.