Over the past week I’ve recorded 18 interviews with candidates for state legislature. Hopefully they will be valuable to Idaho voters leading in to the May 21 primary, but they’ve been personally valuable to me as well. I have enjoyed getting to know each candidate and the reasons each one has put their names on the primary ballot.

I recorded a video yesterday sharing my thoughts on why I started this project:

I’ve learned many things already, such as the benefit of experience. Those who have been there have a better understanding of how the legislative process works and how to deal with legislative staff, executive branch bureaucrats, and lobbyists. First-time lawmakers will go through a trial by fire when they arrive in Boise next session.

Another thing I’ve learned is just how vast and diverse this state really is. Legislators from north Idaho and eastern Idaho might vehemently disagree on a particular policy idea, but that’s because they might as well come from different continents. Issues relating to water, federal land, transportation, and labor look very different depending on which area of the state you are from.

Finally, this project has been a good reminder that our lawmakers and candidates really are regular people. Just in the past week I’ve spoken to small business owners, retirees, veterans, pastors, young people, grandparents, and more. The one thing that they have in common is that each one has put him or herself out there as a candidate for office, taking on the challenges and criticisms that brings.

I’ve really enjoyed these conversations and I can’t wait to share them with you. I would like to release interviews for each race at the same time, as I did for House 1B, but if I don’t hear back from some folks by middle of next week or so I’ll start releasing the ones I have.

Thank you to all the candidates who have been willing to participate. I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to get to know you.