This afternoon, I was joined by former State Senator Steven Thayn and Senator Tammy Nichols for the inaugural episode of the Gem State Report. This new program will be a regular feature where I invite guests to share their insights on the latest news from the Legislature.

The Gem State Report will air live every Friday evening starting January 10, after the legislative session begins. My goal is to feature voices from across Idaho’s political spectrum to keep you informed and engaged.

Check out the first episode here:

My vision for the Gem State Chronicle is to provide an expansive resource for engaged citizens and an alternative to the mainstream corporate media. I aim to cut through the noise and deliver the information you need to hold your elected representatives accountable. Additionally, I’m continuing to develop Idaho Insider, your one-stop source for information about Idaho’s elected officials. Be sure to check that out as well!

All of this is made possible thanks to the generous support of paid subscribers. As a subscriber, you’ll receive early access to podcasts and exclusive bonus notes on many articles. Your support means so much — thank you for helping us continue to provide valuable resources!