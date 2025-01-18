Join me Saturday evening, January 18, at 6pm in Ammon where I’ll provide an update on the first two weeks of the 2025 legislative session at the “Patriot Roundtable” sponsored by the East Idaho Patriots.

I’ll likely arrive in the mid-afternoon, so contact me if you want to meet for tea before the event.

I’ve been wanting to visit eastern Idaho for a long time. Every region of the state has its own unique personality, and I’m looking forward to getting to know this one a little better.

See you tomorrow!