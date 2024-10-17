This Saturday, October 19, I will join Sen. Tammy Nichols at the Well Church in Boise for a discussion about Proposition 1, ranked choice voting, and the jungle primary. I’m putting together a comprehensive outline for discussion, as I’m sure Nichols is as well. I invite you to join us in person, and to bring anyone in your family or community who is undecided on this important issue.

The event will also be streamed online — use the QR code to watch remotely.

Obviously this is not a balanced debate — both Sen. Nichols and I strongly oppose Prop 1. However, we will share as much information as possible. We will be going in-depth into the history of voting, the way other states have handled issues like this, who is funding this effort, and what it could mean for Idaho if this passes.

This is such an important issue. The way in which we cast our ballots determines the future of our representative republic. We want Idaho elections not only to remain fair and transparent, but include as many citizens as possible. Join us Saturday to learn the truth about Proposition 1.

As always, thank you for your support and feedback. I want this platform to be more than just words; I want to help make a difference in our state. I appreciate the opportunity to play my part in that effort, thanks to you!