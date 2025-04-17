This morning I explored the history of mass media with my homeschool civics class. Just over a century ago, life moved much more slowly in America and the world. A well-informed citizen kept up on politics and society via the newspaper, or by speaking with his representatives in person.

Things began changing quickly with the invention of the radio. Now, families could listen to politicians such as President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the comfort of their own homes — FDR’s fireside chats were successful because he made citizens feel like he was right there with them.

Movies and television came soon after radio, bringing not just voices but images into cinemas and even your living room. The sense that politicians and celebrities were by your side increased even more. Starting with the 1960 election, candidates for president learned they not only needed to have command of the issues to persuade voters, but they needed to look good on television as well.

The internet, smartphones, and social media have supercharged the evolution of our society away from what we were before the information revolution. A society that could once sit still and listen to a three hour speech now gets antsy at anything lasting longer than a few minutes. Anyone involved with political activism today understands the absurdities we must consider as we compete for a few valuable seconds of your attention.

During our class this morning, we came across this video of Jared Henderson taking Neil Postman’s thesis from Amusing Ourselves to Death to its modern conclusion. It’s worth your attention, and your consideration.

