Remember, remember the 5th of November… 419 years ago today, one man attempted to blow up King James and his Parliament. Today, one man can blow up the deep state, the liberal world order, the dystopia into which our country is descending. All the fundamentals are there for a red wave — if Republicans show up, then Donald Trump will win.

We also have a lot of important races here in Idaho, from the Legislature to county commissioners and, of course, Proposition 1. Will Idahoans vote to radically change our election systems, or will they keep the time-tested one person, one vote?

All will be answered tonight. If you’re in the Treasure Valley, join me at the Idaho GOP Watch Party starting at 7pm at the Courtyard Marriott.

If you’re not there in person, tune in to my live stream where I’ll keep you updated as results come in:

I did some exit polling on behalf of the Idaho Dispatch today, dropping by polling places and chatting with voters. Turnout was high, and I heard that a lot of new voters registered at the polls today. What does it mean? We shall find out. Tune in to the Dispatch at 5pm to learn the results of the exit polls.

No matter what happens, the 5th of November will once again be a day long remembered.