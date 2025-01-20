Earlier today, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America. It marks the latest chapter in an extraordinary story, beginning with a trip down the escalator in 2015. Along the way he was impeached twice, left in seeming disgrace after 2020, and even shot by a would-be assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Referring to the latter incident, Trump said in his inaugural address today that “I was saved by God to make America great again.”

It’s foolish to look at the events of the past year, or past decade, and try to say that it’s all meaningless. I believe in the “Great Man” theory of history, in that from age to age there are figures who stand astride history, directing it rather than merely being subject to its tides. Donald Trump is clearly the man of the era, and schoolchildren a century from now will still be reading about the Age of Trump.

This is not to deify the man himself, rather to explain how the man became the avatar of America itself, a vessel into which we the people poured our hopes and dreams for the future. Trump represents what America once was, and can be again. In an age of insanity, where news media outlets and corporate boardrooms alike declare that gender is a spectrum, that borders are racist, that our history must be erased, Donald Trump is simply a man telling us we don’t have to live that way.

Lomez said it well this afternoon:

Everything Trump wants to do is completely normal and reasonable. The MAGA agenda serves the basic function of every government, to preserve the might and treasure of a nation for her citizens.

It’s not so much about Trump’s specific statements or policy positions, but the way in which he has opened the door for American patriots to reclaim our country. After so many years of conservative and Republican leaders telling us that we must accept defeat in the culture war, go along with American decline, and sit by and watch as the country our fathers created is systematically dismantled, Donald Trump gives us the space to fight for what we believe in.

This isn’t about ideology, but about hope for America’s future.

The battle for liberty never ends, but with Donald Trump back in the White House, it’s morning in America again. We fight on in the daylight, with confidence, with a clear vision for the Golden Age ahead of us. There are no guarantees in life, and the work begins now.