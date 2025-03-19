The Senate passed several more bills moving rules into statute during its afternoon session today. House Bill 312 relates to regulations for licensing daycares, while House Bill 336 relates to child support. During yesterday’s debate on House Bill 290, which was occurring a I was finishing writing yesterday’s article, several conservative senators debated against the bill, worried about codifying what they considered bad rules into law.

Watch the entire debate here:

In the end, H290 passed 23-11-1, and awaits the governor’s signature.

One of the first bills to move rules into statute this year was Senate Bill 1014, which moved rules regarding blood tests for newborn babies into statute. It passed the Senate unanimously in early February, but soon attracted attention from parents groups who worried about the testing requirements and a mandate for healthcare personnel to administer ocular antibiotics to newborns as well.

As with H290, S1014 did not make any changes to the status quo. The same rules which were in effect before remain in effect afterward, and the same exemptions that were in effect remain as well. Idaho Code 32-1015, passed last year, maintains that all Idaho parents have the right to decide what medical care their children receive, and that includes opting out of eye goop and blood tests.

In case that wasn’t enough, Sen. Camille Blaylock introduced a new bill this afternoon making those exemptions even clearer. The bill has not yet been printed, but I saw a copy of the draft:

This RS makes it clear that parents can opt out of the provisions that are being moved into statute by S1014 for any reason, as it should be.

This trailer bill demonstrates the point of moving rules into statute. Before, they were “hard to reach” in the words of Sen. Brian Lenney during yesterday’s debate. Now, the Legislature can amend them at any time, including clarifying exemptions as in the new bill.

Anything that restores lawmaking power to our elected representatives is a good thing. This year’s endeavor opens up new possibilities for further reform in future legislative sessions, and brings us closer to the republican form of government envisioned by our founders.