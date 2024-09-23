Substack prompted me to share this premade collection of stats and links to what I’ve been reading this summer, so I figured I would indulge it. Apparently, my top three Substacks are Steve Sailer (stats nerd who notices things that others find politically incorrect), Glenneda Zuiderveld (passionately conservative Idaho state senator representing the Magic Valley), and the Idaho Freedom Caucus (a coalition of the most conservative Idaho lawmakers).

Since I’m taking the time to share this, I wanted to make sure to highlight a few other publications to which I subscribe as well. There are a lot of great people sharing a lot of insightful content, so make sure to check them all out!

Idaho

Brian Lenney (Outspoken conservative state senator from Nampa.)

Christy Zito (Once and future state legislator, godmother of the conservative movement in Idaho.)

Tammy Nichols (Conservative state senator from Middleton.)

Cindy Carlson (Another great conservative state senator, from Riggins.)

Wayne Hoffman (Founder and former president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, now on an interesting personal journey.)

Big E (Local resident who collects a lot of interesting information in one place.)

District 14 GOP (I post updates here for Eagle and Gem County along with LD14 secretary Forrest Tomlin.)

Reagan Club (I also handle emails for the Ronald Reagan Republican Club of West Ada County, a group of engaged conservatives that hosts monthly luncheons.)

Money Metals Exchange (This Eagle-based precious metals company posts regularly about economic issues, especially as they relate to currency and tangible investments like gold.)

If I missed any Idaho-based publications, let me know and I’ll add them to my reading list!

National

Martyr Made (Darryl approaches history from a holistic perspective, attempting to see people and events from every possible angle. This sometimes leads to controversy!)

Raheem Kassam (Former Brexit activist turned mover and shaker in American politics. He gave me my first writing job!)

Neo-Ciceronian Times (Theophilus Chilton is a longtime Twitter mutual of mine who occasionally posts about big picture political ideas.)

Schrödinger’s Poodle (Dr. Sarah Salviandar is a longtime online acquaintance of mine whose ministry is exploring the glory of God’s creation from the perspective of astrophysics.)

Peachy Keenan (Anonymous conservative commentator with a very sharp wit.)

Conundrum Cluster (Substack for Mystery Grove, an anonymous Twitter person with very insightful observations about society and culture, with a special interest in the history that led us to our time.)

Ruins of Corotoman (Lafayette Lee is yet another anonymous thinker, who brings a homegrown perspective to his views of American history and our current situation.)

With all that said, here is Substack’s procedurally-generated recap. Thank you all for reading and supporting me as well as all of these other great writers!

