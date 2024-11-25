The 2025 legislative session should prove to be the most conservative in Idaho’s history. One consequence of this could be the end of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in taxpayer-supported facilities like public schools and universities. The State Board of Education is already trying to contain the fallout by preemptively and narrowly prohibiting DEI in higher education:

The Idaho State Board of Education could pass a resolution limiting diversity, equity and inclusion polices, also known as DEI, in Idaho’s public colleges and universities. The discussions come amid a nationwide backlash against DEI programs, which became popular in 2020 in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. “This is not about removing support where people need it,” Josh Whitworth, executive director of the State Board of Education, said during Thursday’s board meeting. Rather, he said, it’s aimed to provide all students with access to the offices. “It’s really an inclusionary point of view,” Whitworth said. The draft resolution presented Thursday to the board would ensure that no central office, policy, procedure or initiative is dedicated to DEI. The colleges must also ensure “that all student success centers are dedicated to all students.”

Some state universities are already restructuring their DEI offices, presumably hoping to do what they did in 2021 when the Legislature banned Critical Race Theory (CRT). By changing some names and moving personnel around, they might be hoping to escape scrutiny while continuing to deliver for the woke Marxist revolution.

Because that’s what it is — a permanent revolution. DEI programs in K-12 and college train young people to be soldiers of this revolution, putting pressure on the rest of society to conform to this narrow and divisive vision of humanity. Why was Big City Coffee chased off the campus of Boise State University? Because DEI programs had created a small army of outspoken student activists who claimed to feel threatened and unsafe by a coffee shop whose owner supported law enforcement.

(Edit: I meant to link to this great essay on the subject by Wayne Hoffman. He is rightly skeptical that the State Board of Education will do anything meaningful to curtail this ideology.)

Many of our institutions, including our schools, have been captured by an ideology that promotes division by focusing on sex, ethnicity, and other characteristics. It uses these characteristics to divide people, claiming that some are eternally victims and others are eternally oppressors. Their only solution to the problem they have created is more money for DEI programs. One might cynically believe that the entire ideology is little more than money laundering.

I wrote about why DEI is anti-American and anti-human several months ago. I believe that the electoral victories this year, both in Idaho and at the national level, show that people are tired of being divided like this. It’s time to put DEI in the dustbin of history where it belongs.

To that end, I submitted a resolution to the Idaho Republican Party last week to condemn DEI as well as to urge the Legislature to eviscerate this divisive ideology from our state colleges and universities. I hope they go beyond that and remove it from all taxpayer funded institutions, but I believe higher ed is the lowest-hanging fruit. I look forward to presenting this resolution at the Winter Meeting in January, and then supporting lawmakers who work to make it a reality.