For the 68th time since achieving statehood in 1890, a new group of legislators will convene to pass the state budget and debate proposed laws. Each of the 105 senators and representatives was elected by the voters of their district to serve in the Capitol and has as much right to be there are any other.

Though we should keep past performance in mind, I believe in fresh starts. The new Legislature will feature new dynamics, new challenges, and a new playing field in the wake of Donald Trump’s election last year. There is opportunity to do great things. I understand that PACs and lobby groups are already writing the narrative for the 2026 campaigns, but I am making a choice to focus on the here and now. The Gem State Chronicle will bring you all the news from the 2025 session and empower you to hold your lawmakers accountable to their principles and their promises.

The Legislature will officially convene at noon on Monday, January 6. While Idaho's congressional delegation meets in a joint session to certify the 2024 presidential election, state lawmakers will gather to hear Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State Address. The governor will lay out his legislative priorities, often featuring a major initiative, such as the Launch Grant in 2023 or last year’s $2 billion school facilities bond proposal.

Other lawmakers and groups will also release their own legislative agendas, which might or might not fully overlap with the governor’s. Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon will present the party’s agenda, approved by the State Central Committee at this weekend’s Winter Meeting, on Thursday during Capitol Clarity.

Mountain States Policy Center (MSPC) will host a forum on school choice featuring former Arizona governor Doug Ducey on Monday at 9:00am. Ducey was in office when Arizona implemented an education savings account, similar to what was proposed by Sens. Tammy Nichols and Brian Lenney in 2023.

Sen. Codi Galloway will also be hosting a school choice forum on Monday evening at 5:00pm. Galloway has invited MSPC’s Chris Cargill to speak in favor of universal school choice and Paula Kellerer of Idaho Business for Education to speak in opposition.

Both MSPC and Sen. Galloway ask that you RSVP, which you can do via the links above.

Later in the week, Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) will be hosting the first of its regular Capitol Clarity programs on Thursday, January 9 at noon. Join IFF president Ron Nate and policy analyst Niklas Kleinworth for Legislature 101, which will teach you how to engage with the legislative process.

I’ll be at the Capitol all day Monday, and most every day following, so stop and say hello if you’re there as well. This is an exciting time for our state. While we know we won’t win every battle and there will inevitably be some disappointments by the end of the session, right now the air is filled with possibility. Anything can happen — the runners are at their starting blocks, the football team is lined up for kickoff, the pitcher is ready to throw the first pitch, and the referee is about to toss the opening tip-off. Let’s savor the moment — and then get to work.