The first week of the 2025 legislative session is in the books. Lawmakers checked out early on Friday to head home and enjoy their weekends, so it was a quiet day, but what a week. I wrote a short recap for Idaho Signal this morning:

The first week of the Idaho legislative session has begun. Lawmakers gathered in Boise to hear Governor Brad Little's State of the State Address and begin work on a flurry of legislative proposals. Here are the key developments: State of the State Address Governor Brad Little outlined his priorities for the upcoming year in what he called his Keeping Promises Plan...

Head over to Citizen’s Alliance of Idaho on X to read the whole thing. Make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any future updates.

I hope you’ve been catching Idaho Signal each day at 11:30am MST. I am a contributing editor this year, so in addition to weekly articles I am on live every weekday with news and analysis from the Legislature.

I’m also very excited to unveil the 2025 edition of Session Snapshot, a feature of the Gem State Chronicle with updates about pending legislation. I’ve changed it around a bit from last year — the thermometer icons were a pain to keep updated — but I’ll do my best to create pages for the most important and impactful bills that have been introduced. Thus far I have two - H002 is Rep. Skaug’s bill to increase the threshold for citizen’s initiatives to become law, and H006 (also sponsored by Skaug) would allow the attorney general to investigate criminal claims against county officials.

Join me later this evening for the first regular episode of the Gem State Report, a weekly live show bringing you even more news and analysis from the Legislature. I am proud to be part of a growing conservative media ecosystem, working together with other great people to help you be a more engaged citizen.

I’ll see you tonight! Have a great weekend!