There's an old adage that people don’t follow ideas — they follow people. History is filled with leaders who inspired movements by earning the devotion of their followers. This devotion can be used for good, as with George Washington, admired by both his soldiers and countrymen, or for evil, as seen with Jim Jones and his Peoples Temple.

It’s natural to follow charismatic leaders. Conservatives were irritated when leftists sang songs about Obama, but then we turned around and flew flags bearing Trump’s name. It’s human nature.

Still, this tendency is something to be cautious of in politics. It’s easy to become attached to politicians and let their policies take a back seat. This happens with voters and politicians alike. We’ve all heard stories of legislators in Boise voting for or against bills based on who sponsored them rather than on their merits. I’m convinced that the Senate voted down several of Brian Lenney’s bills — including anti-SLAPP — earlier this year not because of the bills themselves, but as payback for his habit of shining a light on the nonsense in the Legislature.

As voters and activists, we must be careful not to become too attached to any politician, or we risk losing our ability to call them out when they go astray. There are many legislators I like and respect, which means I need to be extra cautious not to fall into blind devotion. I need the freedom to criticize anyone without worrying about burning bridges I might need later.

That also means my criticism must be delivered in good faith, which requires building a reputation for engaging in honest discourse on political issues. I hope I’ve established that over the past three years, even though I occasionally end up angering both sides at once in the process.

The need to prioritize policy over personalities cuts both ways. Too often, conservative voters and activists decide that certain figures are the enemy and declare total war. I’ve been called to the carpet more than once for praising Republicans who were considered outside the pale of conservatism, even when the policies in question were ones all conservatives agree on.

I often say that politicians are like untrained puppies: they need positive reinforcement for doing the right thing and correction when they go astray. When our legislators promote good conservative policies, they need to hear praise, lest they begin to feel as if they’re fighting alone. Conversely, when they oppose good policies or push bad ideas, they need a metaphorical bop on the nose with a rolled-up newspaper.

It’s the policies that matter, not the personalities. I don’t care who gets the credit as long as the Legislature cuts taxes, cuts spending, curbs DEI, and passes universal school choice.

I understand that the political chess game is often necessary to get things done, but I caution against making the game an end in itself. I get it — the game can be fun for people like us. However, we must remember why we’re here and what goal we’re striving toward. In chess, the purpose isn’t to protect every piece or promote every pawn; it’s to win. The only piece that isn’t expendable is the king. The queen, rooks, bishops, knights, and all eight pawns are simply tools to achieve victory.

In politics, we as voters must remember that politicians are tools as well — means to an end, and that end is achieving our policy goals. This doesn’t mean politicians aren’t people; each is a human being with hopes, fears, ambitions, families, and friends. I’ve grown fond of many in the political realm, even those I disagree with, and am honored to consider many in the political realm my friends. However, victory in politics isn’t just about seeing your favorite person in leadership or the governor’s office (though that can certainly help); it’s about implementing policies that align with our values.

None of this means we should engage in personal attacks. Since policies are what truly matter, we should keep our conversations focused on them. Political discourse often diverges from reality; consider how leftists frequently accuse conservatives of racism, or how Kamala Harris's campaign is fixated on the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025. Conservatives can fall into this trap too, using proxies to avoid addressing real issues. But that’s a topic for another time.

Keep all of this in mind as we approach the 2025 legislative session. If I seem critical of your favorite politician, I ask for your grace in accepting that I’m making good faith arguments in service of a larger policy agenda. The same goes for when I praise figures you might see as the enemy. If I say something positive about the governor, those you consider RINOs, or even, believe it or not, a Democrat, I ask for your understanding. It won’t be because I’m trying to ingratiate myself or flatter anyone, but because I want to reward them for supporting our shared policy goals.

The 2025 session presents a golden opportunity to achieve conservative policy goals. Let’s not waste it with Mean Girls infighting and ego contests. We have a shared mission, now let’s get it done.