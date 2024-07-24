"There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen."

Vladimir Lenin might not have actually said that, but it remains true with regards to the human experience. The past few weeks have contained a series of events, each of which in isolation would have been the most historic moment of the decade at any other point in history. A former president was nominated for a third straight time (Grover Cleveland 1892), a presidential candidate was shot (Theodore Roosevelt 1912, Robert F. Kennedy 1968), and another presidential frontrunner stepped down despite winning his party’s primary (never happened before).

It’s no wonder then that I’ve spent a lot of time writing about national events as we watch history unfold in real time, but it’s time to return to Idaho. For most of us, national politics is a purely spectator sport, but we have a real chance to influence events at the state and local level.