Less than three weeks to go until the election. I cast my vote this week at the Eagle Public Library, and I hope you have a plan to vote as well, whether early or on Election Day. I think Donald Trump is going to win the presidential election, and I think Idaho voters are going to reject Prop 1, but take nothing for granted. Go vote, make sure your family and friends vote, and let’s do some good.

Don’t be like the guy from this George Alexopoulos comic:

On Tuesday, I looked at the history of public libraries and asked if they still serve a purpose in the 21st century. Should taxpayers still be on the hook?

On Wednesday, I examined the progressive agenda, which inevitably leads to dystopia. Conservatives must present a better vision.

On Friday, I shared the story of the 1948 presidential election, when Republican Thomas Dewey took victory for granted and ended up losing to Harry Truman. Don’t let up!

The Idaho Freedom Foundation announced this week that it is bringing back the Center for American Education. This is great news for Idaho and for the cause of school reform.

Former state representative Karey Hanks exhorted Christians to vote rather than sitting out this incredibly important election.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador warned that Democrats have declared all-out war against the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Finally, Rep. Heather Scott explained the difference between grassroots and AstroTurf.

IFF policy director Niklas Kleinworth exposed the out-of-state organizations that are funding Prop 1. Why are they so interested in changing the way Idaho votes?

Tim Pool invited several experts to discuss weather modification and cloud seeding. What is actually possible, what is actually plausible, and what is fanciful nonsense? The whole show is worth your time:

J. Burden invited Darryl Cooper of MartyrMade on his show to discuss the fallout from his interview with Tucker Carlson. A fascinating conversation about history, modern myths, and how to discuss controversial subjects:

Finally, I’ve been teaching history to a homeschool pod this fall, and we just arrived at World War I. This 1964 documentary based on Barbara Tuchman’s The Guns of August is a great introduction to how the war started and why the grand old empires of Europe decided to destroy themselves in a destructive and bloody conflict:

Join me and Sen. Tammy Nichols TODAY at the Well Church in Boise to learn more about Proposition 1, which seeks to radically change the way we vote in Idaho. If you can’t make it in person, scan the QR code to watch it live starting at 3pm.

The Ada County GOP is hosting former CIA operative Mike Baker at a fundraising event on October 30. Come out to hear what he has to say and enter to win a brand new concealed pistol as well:

