On Monday, I explored the ghosts of Republicans past, who often come out of the woodwork this time of year to endorse leftists and leftist ideas like Prop 1.

On Tuesday, I presented an idea for a bill to stop Democrats from playing games with primary elections. If you put your name on the ballot and win the primary, you should stay there for the long haul.

On Wednesday, I lauded the trade that Republicans made, sending Liz Cheney to the Democrats in exchange for Tulsi Gabbard. We are witnessing the final stages of a once-in-a-generation political realignment, and I will have much more to say about this soon.

On Thursday, I wrote a post that had a bunch of folks in a tizzy. Are we paying our legislators enough? Too much? How do that relate to the balance of power in Boise?

Finally, on Friday I exposed some of the people who have been stealing Republican signs in the Treasure Valley and beyond. Is it too much to ask for leftists to behave themselves?

We had some great guest editorials this week as well. Art Macomber explained in detail why Prop 1 is a terrible idea while seven citizens urged voters to reject Prop 1 in their Letters to the Editor.

I made a couple of media appearances this week. First, I joined Matt Edwards, Rep. Julianne Young, and Kate Hartley of Pacific Legal Institute for a special episode of Idaho Signal all about Prop 1:

After that, I joined Sen. Tammy Nichols at The Well Church in Boise to talk more about — you guessed it — Prop 1:

The Idaho Freedom Foundation has hired a new director for their Center for American Education, filling the vacuum left by Anna Miller. Samuel Lair hit the ground running with a comprehensive article about why homeschooling families should support universal school choice. I will be referring to his work in later essays, so read the whole thing now.

Chances are you’ve already watched Donald Trump’s conversation with Joe Rogan, but in case you haven’t, do it now. Trump and Rogan talked for three hours about presidential politics, international diplomacy, public health, and even the JFK assassination:

Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance is doing the long form podcast circuit too. Last week he joined comedian Theo Von for an engaging and entertaining discussion:

If you want to learn a bit about Braxton McCoy before catching him at Old State Saloon today, check out this conversation with J. Burden from earlier this week:

Finally, this week I discovered a new channel. Frank DiStefano put together a series of talks about the history of American party politics that is required watching for anyone involved in politics today. Here is an overview of the five historical party systems in America, and what we can expect as we approach the sixth:

