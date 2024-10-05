Last night I finally took the time to go to an Eagle High School football game. When I was in school I played in the pep band at every home football game. I have fond memories of the music, freezing fingertips, and community spirit that these games produce. High school football is one of the great American traditions, and it was neat to share it with some of my children.

The Eagle Mustangs won a defensive grind against the Owyhee Storm 7-5.

As you know, I am entirely reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with most articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts and significant discounts in the merch store.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done.

Finally, I also offer freelance writing and editing services. Reach out to me if you have a project you’d like me to consult with you on.

Have you been catching the Daily Minute? It’s a one minute long summary of some piece of news that I think you’ll find interesting, published most every weekday. You can find the Daily Minute on YouTube, Rumble, Facebook, X, and even TikTok!

Last week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I indulged in some analytics from the May primary using the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry’s Idaho Prosperity Fund and the Idaho Freedom PAC as proxies for the two major factions of the Idaho GOP. I concluded that IFPAC and its allies punch far above their weight when it comes to spending, and pondered what conservatives could do with even more resources.

On Wednesday, I looked at the vexing question of what to do about federal lands in our state. Washington DC is becoming increasingly hostile to hunters, ranchers, and miners, yet simply reclaiming this land for the people of Idaho is not a simple answer.

On Thursday, I looked back at the history of populism in Idaho and wondered where it might go from here.

Finally, on Friday, I recorded a podcast (available for paid subscribers now, everyone else has to wait until next week) about the temptation of conservatives to tilt at windmills like Don Quixote rather than doing the slow and boring work of statesmanship.

Also last week, I republished an essay by former state representative and current State Senate candidate Codi Galloway about where Boise went wrong and what we as voters can do to steer it straight.

In other news…

I joined Matt Edwards, Josh Turnbow, and Cliff Maloney on Friday to talk about the presidential campaign and the keystone state of Pennsylvania:

I’ve been catching up on videos from the Tenth Amendment Center recently, learning a lot about the discussions and debates at the time of our country’s founding. This one was especially interesting with regards to the compromises that were necessary to create our nation in the first place:

The Lotus Eaters looked at the outcry over the execution of a man who had been convicted of a brutal murder more than 20 years ago and how the so-called Innocence Project often seems to be about freeing criminals rather than proving innocence:

Matt Walsh joined Michael Malice to discuss his film Am I Racist? and it was an informative and entertaining discussion as always:

Finally, Nick Hodges of History Buffs reviewed the acclaimed miniseries The Pacific. It’s an educational 90 minutes not only about the series but about the real events upon it was based:

Upcoming events…

The District 21 GOP is hosting a chili cook off with its legislators Sen. Treg Bernt and Reps. James Petzke and Jeff Ehlers on Monday, October 7, at Fuller Park. Come meet your elected officials and enjoy some chili:

The District 17 GOP is hosting a community festival next Saturday, October 12, at Molenaar Park. Come support our Boise Republicans:

The Ada County GOP is hosting a fundraising dinner with former covert officer Mike Baker on Wednesday, October 16 . (EDT: The event has been rescheduled for later in October at a new location. Stay tuned for updates!) Tickets are only $40, and you could win a new gun!

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great weekend!