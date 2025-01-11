What a rush. The New Year has come, the Legislature has convened, and we’re off to the races. I spent Monday and Thursday at the Capitol this week, and plan to be there more often as they get down to business in the coming days.

Did you catch the Gem State Report? I will be live on the air every Friday evening to bring you the happenings from the Statehouse.

In the wake of the debate over immigration, guest workers, and the H-1B visa, I wrote Monday before last about the concept of a nation, asking what it means in the year 2025.

On New Year’s Eve I looked back at the year that was.

For my first post of 2025, I examined Donald Trump’s Art of the Deal, which can teach us how to win through negotiation.

Friday before last, I explored the history of the grocery sales tax and the tax credit with which it has long been associated.

Last Saturday was the 2025 Idaho GOP Winter Meeting, and the first in which I participated as a voting member.

On Monday, I recapped the first day of the legislative session.

On Tuesday, I looked at the landscape for school choice this year. Will we get a good deal, or will it have a poison pill?

On Wednesday, I promoted the Idaho Signal program, for which I’m proud to be a contributing editor this year.

On Thursday, I urged readers to write their lawmakers in support of repealing Medicaid Expansion.

Finally, yesterday I shared a short recap, linking to my article for Idaho Signal as well as the Gem State Report.

Guest editorials and press releases included Gov. Brad Little touting his legislative agenda, Sen. Jim Risch on protecting women’s sports, Rebecca Smith on how recent Supreme Court decisions could impact Idaho farmers, and Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon on the party’s agenda and its two legislative liaisons.

There are two great features at the Gem State Chronicle you should check out. First is Session Snapshot, which will bring you summaries and news about the most interesting and important bills of the session. Next is the legislative page of Idaho Insider. Find profiles for all 105 lawmakers, including links to resources, contact info, and news.

Idaho Freedom Foundation policy director Niklas Kleinworth explained how the lawmaking process works, and how you can get involved, in Legislature 101:

Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon followed up with the party’s legislative agenda, as passed at the recent Winter Meeting:

Make sure you’re subscribed to Citizen’s Alliance of Idaho on all the channels. Here was yesterday’s edition of Idaho Signal:

Twitter anons J. Burden and Kruptos recently had a fascinating conversation about how Millennial men — those of my generation — are finding their place in our society:

Biblical historian Wesley Huff went on Joe Rogan’s show and gave him food for thought about the reality and divinity of Jesus Christ:

Finally, an amazing song about an amazing story. Think of this as the flipside to the Johnny Horton classic from yesteryear:

Do you live in the Idaho Falls area? Come on out one week from today to hear me talk about the first two weeks of the 2025 legislative session:

