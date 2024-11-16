Are you tired of winning? I’m certainly not. With Donald Trump back in the White House, along with the dream team he’s assembling for his second administration, it feels like anything is possible. You should hammer your iron when it’s glowing hot, and it’s getting pretty hot right now. This is a golden opportunity to eliminate DEI, lower taxes and cut spending, reduce the size and scope of government, provide true school choice for all families and make Idaho a shining example of what good conservative governance can be.

The session starts in seven weeks!

As you know, I am entirely reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with most articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts and significant discounts in the merch store.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done. Take the time to visit this month’s sponsors: Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty is a regular sponsor, and I’ll have a graphic up for Idaho Family Policy Center very soon as well!

Finally, I also offer freelance writing and editing services. Reach out to me if you have a project you’d like me to consult with you on.

Have you been catching the Daily Minute? It’s a one minute long summary of some piece of news that I think you’ll find interesting, published most every weekday. You can find the Daily Minute on YouTube, Rumble, Facebook, X, and even TikTok!

Last week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I wrote an open letter to Idaho Democrats, urging them to turn back from the extremist path upon which they have embarked and return to being the party of the American working man. No response yet…

On Tuesday, I broke down the race for Senate Majority Leader, with some thoughts on how the Senate is structurally unable to quickly adapt to new paradigms. Is that a good thing, or a handicap?

I followed that up on Wednesday with some ideas on how lawmakers need to start thinking outside the box to truly reform our decrepit system.

On Thursday, I shared an update on the debate over legislator salaries. Some activists are making this the hill to die on before the session even begins. What do you think?

Finally, on Friday I shared a quote from a fictional version of Abraham Lincoln that I felt elucidated the realities of politics as opposed to a simplistic moral view of things.

There were some good editorials as well. Branden Durst, former state senator and briefly superintendent at West Bonner School District, shared what he believes that district must do to become fiscally solvent and regain the trust of citizens.

Gov. Brad Little lauded a new agreement between surface and ground water users in eastern Idaho, which will hopefully bring about more cooperation and confidence for farmers and others who rely on water for their livelihoods.

Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon shared her optimism for the future of our state and our country in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory.

In other news…

Former Idaho solicitor general Theo Wold is under consideration for a major role in the Trump White House. Before coming to Idaho, Wold served in the first Trump Administration and was a key driver of the “Remain in Mexico” policy that significantly curtailed illegal migration.

Greg Pruett at the Idaho Dispatch did some great journalism this week to learn about how mass migration is affecting Blaine County.

I found this interesting video comparing and contrasting the stories of Grover Cleveland and Donald Trump, the only two men to be elected to two nonconsecutive terms as President of the United States:

The brilliant Victor Davis Hanson broke down the 2024 election and explained why Trump won and what we can expect going forward:

Carl Benjamin looked at Trump’s victory from a more mythic point of view. He suggests that Donald Trump has gained the mandate of heaven:

Upcoming events…

Are you a “young adult”? Young Republicans in the Treasure Valley are hosting a “friendsgiving” next week:

The Ada County GOP is hosting a Christmas party at Old State Saloon on Monday, December 9. Tickets will go fast!

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great weekend!