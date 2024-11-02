People are fired up to vote this year, and it’s no surprise as there is a lot on the line. Are we a country of censorship, of mutilating children in the name of the LGBTQ+ ideology, of endless foreign wars? Or are we still a place where children can grow up in safety and freedom? Here in Idaho, we will decide if “one person, one vote” remains the best method of choosing our leaders or if we will throw it all away based on the lies of a small leftist minority.

According to VoteIdaho, 378,075 Idahoans cast their vote early, either in person or by mail. That is already close to half the total turnout from 2020, when 867,934 citizens cast their votes in the presidential election.

Remember, remember, the 5th of November! This Election Day will be one for the ages. I’ll bring you updates throughout the day and then come to you live from the Idaho GOP Election Night Watch Party in Meridian.

Niklas Kleinworth at the Idaho Freedom Foundation had a great article about the benefits Idaho provides to refugees. In some cases, foreign refugees can qualify for more than Idaho’s own citizens!

Kleinworth also weighed in on the lawmaker pay debate on this week’s Fiscal Fridays:

Vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance followed Trump’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience with his own long-form interview. Discussions like this should be a mandatory part of national campaigns going forward.

The Freedom Bros assembled for one last time (spoiler alert!) to discuss the ridiculous propaganda being put out in favor of Proposition 1:

Finally, a group called Building America’s Future recently put out a banger of an ad in support of Donald Trump:

Join fellow Republicans at the Marriott Courtyard in Meridian on Tuesday, November 5, starting around 7pm for an election night watch party. These are always fun events. Come meet elected officials, candidates, and nerd out with other political junkies as we watch results come in. I’ll be broadcasting live once again!

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great weekend!