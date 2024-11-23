Time flies. It seems like it was just yesterday that the 2024 session ended, then the primary elections happened, then a long hot summer, the victories of November 5, and now here we are, heading into the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Remember to take time away from politics, away from social media, and remember what really matters, and why we fight the battles we do. We don’t play the game for its own sake, but to ensure prosperity and freedom for the next generation. Let’s be thankful we have the opportunity to do that.

As you know, I am entirely reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with most articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts and significant discounts in the merch store.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done. Take the time to visit this month’s sponsors: Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty is a regular sponsor, and I’ll have a graphic up for Idaho Family Policy Center very soon as well!

Finally, I also offer freelance writing and editing services. Reach out to me if you have a project you’d like me to consult with you on.

Last week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I looked at how much supporters of Proposition 1 spent, only to lose by more than 2:1. I’m thankful that money doesn’t always buy votes!

On Tuesday, I suggested that legacy news media faces a reckoning. Between declining revenues and a growing reputation for bias, corporate journalists face some tough choices ahead.

On Wednesday, I asked you about your top legislative priorities for 2025. I’ll have an article early next week with the results.

On Thursday, I announced the Idaho Bench Project, a nonprofit collaboration with Sen. Tammy Nichols that we hope will be a great resources for learning about judges and our judicial system.

Finally, on Friday I found the one book that the Idaho Statesman editorial board believes is inappropriate for public schools. Can you guess what it is?

In other news…

Auron MacIntyre posed some tough questions this week. Is America still the Republic of our founders? Can we keep it? What is the nature of our nation in the 21st century?

Carl Benjamin had an interesting take on the protests in New Zealand by Maori members of parliament. He dives into the differences between modern liberalism and more ancient conceptions of rights:

Here’s a bit of history about the one time in which a presidential candidate died after Election Day but before the meeting of the Electoral College. Since he was the loser, it didn’t much matter, but it makes you wonder how we would handle such a situation today.

Finally, if you were ever a fan of the original Star Trek, you’ll appreciate this short film put together using a combination of CGI, AI, and the involvement of William Shatner:

Upcoming events…

The Ada County GOP is hosting a Christmas party at Old State Saloon on Monday, December 9. Tickets will go fast!

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great weekend!