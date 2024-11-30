I hope you all enjoyed a holiday full of gratitude and peace. It feels like a calm before the storm, as all the buildup of the last two years came to a head on November 5, but we still have a few days before legislative leadership elections next week and the beginning of the session in January.

In the meantime, enjoy the peace of Advent tomorrow, remembering the things that are more important than politics.

As you know, I am entirely reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with most articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts and significant discounts in the merch store.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done. Take the time to visit this month’s sponsors: Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty is a regular sponsor, and I’ll have a graphic up for Idaho Family Policy Center very soon as well!

Finally, I also offer freelance writing and editing services. Reach out to me if you have a project you’d like me to consult with you on.

Have you been catching the Daily Minute? It’s a one minute long summary of some piece of news that I think you’ll find interesting, published most every weekday. You can find the Daily Minute on YouTube, Rumble, Facebook, X, and even TikTok!

Last week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I shared a resolution I will carry to the Idaho Republican Party calling on the Legislature to finally eliminate DEI from higher education.

On Tuesday, I reported the results of my inquiry into your legislative priorities. I believe there is a doable set of policy goals around which conservatives conservatives can unite.

On Wednesday, I wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and then took Thursday off to spend time with my own family.

Finally, yesterday I broached the question of “who are we”. What does it mean to be human, male and female, American, and Idahoan? These are questions I’m going to be pondering more closely in the near future.

I also published some editorials and press releases, such as this one from Attorney General Labrador, or this one from Gov. Little. Sen. Zuiderveld also called attention to potential mishandling of taxpayer dollars.

In other news…

Bryan Hyde shared some more information about that potential mishandling of public funds:

Former state senator and my predecessor as LD14 chairman Steven Thayn has resurrected his old YouTube channel and is sharing his thoughts on how we can roll back the tendrils of socialism that have ensnared our society. Here’s his latest:

Shoe0nHead, a leftist populist who nevertheless seems to understand what time it is, looked back at where the Democrats went wrong this election:

Marc Andreessen, who created one of the first web browsers more than thirty years ago, sat down with Joe Rogan to discuss why Silicon Valley switched to Trump and what the future might hold:

Brandon Herrera, aka the AK Guy, broke down the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump and put to rest some of the craziest left-wing conspiracy theories:

Finally, the Technology Connections guy explains what exactly an air fryer does and does not do:

Upcoming events…

The Ada County GOP is hosting a Christmas party at Old State Saloon on Monday, December 9. Tickets will go fast!

Are you a “young adult”? (That means younger than me.) Join Republicans your own age for a fun event next weekend:

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great weekend!