Are you tired of winning? I’m not tired of winning. Tired, maybe, but not of winning. Republicans gained three more seats in the Idaho Legislature, Proposition 1 was absolutely destroyed at the ballot box, and, of course, Donald J. Trump will return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States of America.

Phew.

Now the real work begins. Expectations are high for the most conservative Legislature in Idaho’s history. Tax cuts, spending cuts, eviscerating DEI, and universal school choice are on the table. I’ll do my best to bring you the news and analysis you need to be an effective advocate for conservative principles in the months to come.

In other news…

Elon Musk joined Joe Rogan for a pre-election stream. Rogan subsequently endorsed Donald Trump.

Donald Trump, the once and future president, spoke to supporters and to America after winning reelection on Tuesday night:

Bryan Hyde recapped some of Idaho’s electoral victories for IFF:

President Joe Biden must be the only happy Democrat in America this week. He rides off into the sunset as the only man ever to defeat Donald Trump. Watch his smile at the end of this video — he knows.

Idaho Reports convened a round table in Moscow to discuss what the election results mean for Idaho. The young firebrand Colton Bennett has a great moment:

Finally, in 2001, Vice President Al Gore presided over the Joint Session of Congress to certify the election of his opponent, George W. Bush. He adhered to the rules and shut down out-of-order protests on his behalf. On January 6, 2025, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the same position. Will she be as gracious in defeat?

Upcoming events…

Tomorrow, patriots in the Treasure Valley will gather for a Trump Victory Cruise through Boise organized by the Idaho Liberty Dogs. Gather at Ann Morrison Park at 2pm:

Next Saturday, several organizations will be holding a workshop to discuss how to engage with people struggling with sexuality and gender issues. Rep. Julianne Young will be the keynote speaker:

