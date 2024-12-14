I write this with the Army/Navy football game on the other screen. Though I never wore the uniform, and have great respect for all who did, my family has a long tradition with the Navy. One of my great-grandfathers served on a destroyed in World War II, and my grandfather was in the Navy Signal Corps in the 1960s and 70s. Two of my uncles served on submarines, and my dad spent many years at sea. Another uncle served at sea as well, and one more was a Marine.

All that is to say, go Navy, beat Army!

As you know, I am entirely reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with most articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts and significant discounts in the merch store.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done. Take the time to visit this month’s sponsors: Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty is a regular sponsor, and I’ll have a graphic up for Idaho Family Policy Center very soon as well!

Finally, I also offer freelance writing and editing services. Reach out to me if you have a project you’d like me to consult with you on.

Last week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I named the Gem State Chronicle Statesman and Stateswoman of the Year. I aim to recognize those who take the lead in fighting for liberty and conservative values, and I believe Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon and Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare director Alex Adams exhibited those values this year.

On Tuesday, I took a quick look at the attention Idaho has been getting for cutting regulation. I’ll revisit this subject in a more in-depth way soon.

On Wednesday, I wrote a long and detailed article about the rift in Idaho’s conservative movement. I did my best to lay things out in as fair a manner as possible, despite my connection to some of the people and groups involved. Let’s heal the rift and do good work next year.

On Thursday, I returned to the issue of legislator pay, looking at two instances when the Legislature chose to reject a proposed pay raise.

Finally, yesterday I took a field trip to local grocery stores and asked if food is more expensive in tax-free Oregon.

There were several interesting editorials this week as well, such as Brent Regan on the demise of identity politics, Attorney General Raúl Labrador on the Gold Star Christmas Tree, and Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon on a special Electoral College event next week.

In other news…

Idaho Freedom Foundation president Ron Nate joined Matthew Todd on the Ranch Podcast to discuss the Freedom Index as well as the meaning of liberty. Worth your time:

Connor Boyack of Utah, author of the Tuttle Twins books, joined Auron MacIntyre to explain why we should eliminate the federal Dept. of Education:

Melissa Davlin of Idaho Reports hosted Rep. Lance Clow and John Robison of the Idaho Conservation League to discuss the Lava Ridge Wind Farm Project in the Magic Valley. I thought Clow did a great job representing the position of a majority of Idahoans who are vehemently opposed to the federal project:

Niklas Kleinworth, policy director at Idaho Freedom Foundation, shared a better idea:

Finally, at the young age of 18, Gukesh Dommaraju of India became the 18th World Chess Champion this week. Watch chess streamer Levy Rozman break down the final decisive game:

Upcoming events…

On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Doyle Beck, Vicki Keen, Brent Regan, and Jean Mollenkopf-Moore will fulfill their duties as Idaho’s representatives in the Electoral College by casting their votes for Donald J. Trump. Secretary of State Phil McGrane invites you to come join the festivities in the Lincoln Auditorium.

After adjournment, the Idaho Republican Party will host an open house at its new headquarters at 1619 W Jefferson St. I hope to see you there!

Note: As I finished this roundup, Navy took a final knee to run out the clock on a 31-13 victory. Anchors aweigh!

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great weekend!