It’s the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. It’s cold. It’s dark. It’s easy to feel hopeless, that the sunshine is gone for good, that things just aren’t going to work out. Yet this day comes within a season of hope; we know Christmas Day is just around the corner.

In the bleak midwinter

Frosty wind made moan

Earth stood hard as iron

Water like a stone

Snow had fallen

Snow on snow, snow on snow

In the bleak midwinter, long, long ago Our God, Heaven cannot hold Him

Nor earth sustain

Heaven and earth shall flee away

When He comes to reign

In the bleak mid-winter

A stable-place sufficed

Lord God Almighty, Jesus Christ

Last week at the Chronicle…

On Tuesday, I attended a ceremony in which Idaho’s four electors officially cast their votes for Donald Trump for president and J.D. Vance for vice president.

On Wednesday, I looked at the tactics of politics and explained why I have chosen to do things the way I do.

On Thursday, I shared an opportunity to give to those in need via the Giving Machine.

On Friday, I broke down the results of the Idaho Poll, conducted by Mountain States Policy Center. I also spoke to MSPC’s Chris Cargill on Thursday afternoon:

There were a lot of great guest editorials at the Chronicle this week:

In other news…

Idaho Freedom Foundation has released the long-awaited 2024 Pork Report. Click here to download the whole thing and see the most egregious wastes of money in Idaho government.

According to the Idaho Capital Sun, it’s going to cost $64 million to repair the Idaho Dept. of Transportation building, rather than the $32 million estimated during the last legislative session. Former Sen. Chuck Winder said he would die on the hill of allowing the pending sale of that property to go through, but lost the battle in the end. Is this vindication for his position? Will Speaker Mike Moyle’s insistence on keeping the property backfire?

"I told you so"?

I’ve been digging into the political history of the 1940s lately. Did you know that future president Lyndon Johnson stole his first victorious Senate race?

I enjoyed this old CSPAN broadcast about the career of Thomas Dewey. He was a gangbuster, governor of New York, and two time presidential runner-up. An interesting man from a bygone era.

I also enjoyed this conversation between J. Burden and Will Tanner about how laws related to agriculture and international trade changed the course of history. (It really is more interesting than it sounds, trust me!)

There’s yet another Superman movie on its way. Does the Man of Steel, who upholds truth, justice, and the American way, still have a place in 21st century culture?

Rickey Henderson passed away yesterday. One of the most prolific hitters and base-stealers in baseball history, Henderson spent half a year as a Seattle Mariner when I was a teenager. Even at 40+ years of age, his speed changed the game. Relive Henderson’s first at-bat as a Mariner with the late Dave Niehaus:

Finally, did you know that “We Three Kings” is the first American Christmas carol? It has surprisingly deep theology in addition to a catchy tune.

Upcoming events…

The Idaho Republican Party will host the 2025 Winter Meeting in Boise on January 3-4. You are invited to join Republicans from throughout the state as we meet to vote on various rules and resolutions as well as attend the Chairwoman’s Luncheon and Winter Gala on Saturday the 4th. Click here to register for any of the three events (the meeting itself is free!) I hope to see you there!

