Here we are, the last few moments of 2024. The passing of this year will mark the 1/4 point of the 21st century. It’s a time of reflection and of preparation. The decisions we make now will affect the future for ourselves and our posterity for many more years to come. Let us pray we make good choices.

This week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I explained why I believe we should all keep a long-term view in mind. Short term victories or defeats matter less than what we’re doing to ensure Idaho remains a free and prosperous state for our children and grandchildren.

On Tuesday, I looked back at the Christmas Truce of 1914, and how our Christian heritage compels us to seek peace in the midst of conflict.

On Thursday, I laid out my goals for the 2025 legislative session. I will use these as my benchmarks for judging the quality of the session when it is said and done.

On Friday, I explained how you can take part in the legislative process by testifying in front of a committee.

This week also featured guest editorials from Dorothy Moon and Brent Regan.

In other news…

Wayne Hoffman responded to my interview with MSPC’s Chris Cargill, specifically where he said there’s not much appetite for repealing entitlement programs like Medicaid. It’s a good reminder that entitlement programs are inherently anti-human and anti-civic. So what can we do to unwind them and encourage people to take care of themselves and each other once again?

I spent more time listening to Christmas music this week than political videos and podcasts. However, I found this conversation between Joe Rogan and former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich pretty fascinating:

One of the songs performed at my children’s Christmas program this year was “Gaudete”, a Latin holiday staple. I found this interesting video on the history of the song:

Upcoming events…

The Idaho Republican Party will host the 2025 Winter Meeting in Boise on January 3-4. You are invited to join Republicans from throughout the state as we meet to vote on various rules and resolutions as well as attend the Chairwoman’s Luncheon and Winter Gala on Saturday the 4th. Click here to register for any of the three events (the meeting itself is free!) and I hope to see you there!

