Week 3 of the legislative session is in the books, as is week 1 of the second Trump Administration. Events are happening fast, too fast to keep up on. My focus remains local politics, but even then I’m just one person and can easily miss something that might be important to you. Let me know if there’s a bill or an issue I should pay more attention to!

Make sure you’ve bookmarked Idaho Insider and Session Snapshot for one-stop information about our elected officials and the bills they are considering.

This week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I looked at the moment in history we face today. God spared Donald Trump for a reason, and now we’re seeing what is truly possible when a political figure has nothing to lose.

On Wednesday, I put to bed the issue of legislative pay that has generated so much sound and fury these past three months.

On Thursday, I explained how cutting taxes leads to cutting spending, and how both are necessary to rein in the growth of government.

Finally, on Friday I highlighted three organizations that are fighting for the family and traditional values in Idaho.

Check out Ryan Spoon’s editorial this week about how conservatives need to work together as a team to accomplish political victories. Also check out the Syringa Speaker Series, a new forum that will be bringing acclaimed author Mollie Hemingway to Boise this spring.

In other news…

Make sure you’re catching Idaho Signal every weekday at noon Mountain Time. I joined host Matt Edwards to talk about some of the new legislation that was introduced this week:

I write a weekly recap article for Idaho Signal as well, exclusively on Twitter. Click here to read the latest.

President Trump came out of the starting gates with a series of executive orders targeting DEI and other postmodern leftist ideologies. Auron MacIntyre spoke to Jeremy Carl about what it means:

The Tenth Amendment Center published an interesting video yesterday that looks at Elbridge Gerry’s warnings about the Constitution. It’s a reminder that 1) our Founding Fathers didn’t always march in lockstep, and 2) it’s possible for good people to engage in sharp disagreement and debate.

Finally, a fun video that shows what White House staff are up to during the Inauguration Day festivities:

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho.