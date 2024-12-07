83 years ago today, Japanese warplanes bombed the American naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, bringing the United States into a war that was already several years old. World War II and the Cold War that followed would set the course of world history, and today we still live in the shadow of the decisions made during those conflicts.

Yet we must not forget the thousands of people who perished that day — husbands, fathers, brothers, and sons — whose loss impacted families much more deeply than geopolitical concerns. The human cost is always the highest cost.

Last week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I released episode 26 of the Podcast of the Gem State Chronicle. As the old battle lines of liberalism versus conservatism fade, what comes next? I suggest it will be the issue of identity: Who are we? What does it mean to be an American, a human being? Paid subscribers got early access, but it’s now available for all. Check it out on YouTube, Rumble, X, or Apple Podcasts.

On Tuesday, I offered some practical suggestions for how the next Legislature can cut government spending as well as reduce government itself.

On Wednesday, I explained why the House and Senate leadership elections matter, and what to expect from those new leaders.

On Thursday, I looked at the new legislative leaders as well as the new committee assignments, sharing my initial thoughts.

Did you catch the first episode of the Gem State Report? On Friday afternoon I was joined by former state senator Steven Thayn and Sen. Tammy Nichols to discuss the legislative leadership elections and what to expect from the upcoming session.

Once the session begins in January, the program will air live on Friday evenings to bring you information you need to know.

There were several great guest editorials and press releases to check out this week.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador issued a trio of announcements about his defense of Idaho’s abortion trafficking law, his victory against the State Board of Education, and his opposition to the Biden Administration’s attempt to push through the Lava Ridge Wind Farm project at the 11th hour.

Sen. Jim Risch also blasted the Biden BLM for the Lava Ridge decision.

KCRCC chair Brent Regan shared his optimism for the upcoming Trump Administration, while Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon hit back at the media for misrepresenting Idaho’s conservative character.

Finally, a newcomer to the platform, Rebecca Smith, shared some interesting information about how the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Chevron Deference will affect all of us.

In other news…

Melissa Davlin of Idaho Reports hosted a good discussion of what the new legislative and committee leadership means for the upcoming session:

IFF policy director Niklas Kleinworth broke down how government agencies potentially misappropriated nearly a million taxpayer dollars out in Bannock County:

Logan Finney of Idaho Reports caught up with Speaker Mike Moyle at a tax conference to talk taxes:

BoiseDev’s Margaret Carmel joined Matthew Todd of the Ranch Podcast for an in-depth talk about the Ada County Highway District:

Finally, shifting away from Idaho, Zoomer politico John Doyle explains what we must do to ensure that Donald Trump’s victory is not merely a delay on the road to leftist totalitarianism:

Upcoming events…

The Ada County GOP is hosting a Christmas party at Old State Saloon on Monday, December 9. Make sure to buy your tickets in advance if you’d like to attend!

On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Doyle Beck, Vicki Keen, Brent Regan, and Jean Mollenkopf-Moore will fulfill their duties as Idaho’s representatives in the Electoral College by casting their votes for Donald J. Trump. Secretary of State Phil McGrane invites you to come join the festivities in the Lincoln Auditorium. Make sure to follow the instructions to RSVP.

The Idaho Republican Party will host events throughout the day as well. Join Chairwoman Dorothy Moon in the Lincoln Auditorium starting at 10:00am to learn more about the Electoral College, then after the event head over to the Idaho GOP’s new headquarters at 1619 W Jefferson St. in Boise for an open house. I hope to see you there!

