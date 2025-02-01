It’s February already. We are 1/12 of the way through 2025, and what a year it’s been so far. The legislative session is going well, President Trump is draining the swamp, and I’m just enjoying the ride. I hope you are too. Remember that life is too short for bitterness. Be a happy warrior or get out of the game.

This week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I examined how Idaho politicians are jumping on the DOGE train. Will these efforts actually reduce the size and scope of government, or is it all just talk? We’ll see!

On Tuesday, I looked at how some over-zealous organizations have led some Republicans to call for reform of the campaign finance laws. How do we uphold truth and transparency while respecting freedom of speech?

On Wednesday, I revealed how Idaho state law essentially subsidizes private newspapers to the tune of seven figures a year. The Legislature can end this, but it will take some convincing.

On Thursday, I shared a short update on the state of school choice this session. I’ll have an in-depth look at House Bill 93 before its hearing next week.

Finally, on Friday, I wrote about the vast gulf between Republicans and Democrats. Though Republicans often have intra-party disagreements, we’re on a completely different planet than the radical left.

There were some good op-eds this week as well, such as Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon on confrontational politics, Branden Durst on the education bureaucracy, and Sen. Jim Risch on Lava Ridge.

In other news…

Are you catching the signal? Watch Idaho Signal every weekday at 11:30am MDT for the latest on the legislative session. Catch this clip from Friday’s show in which Matt Edwards explains how he delivered a stack of petitions calling on the Senate to ban mask mandates:

Idaho’s own Theo Wold joined host Jesse Kelly this week. to talk about President Trump’s aggressive executive orders. Click the link for the video; Wold’s segment starts at about the 52 minute mark.

Ryan Spoon, Rep. Clint Hostetler, and Samuel Lair shared their perspectives on school choice at Capitol Clarity this week:

Rep. John Vander Woude joined Ruth Brown on Idaho Reports to explain why he wants to repeal Medicaid Expansion:

Brandon Herrerra laid out the process of restoring gun rights at the federal level:

With the nomination of Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense tied 50-50 in the Senate, Vice President J.D. Vance exercised his constitutional authority to break the tie and confirm Hegseth for the position. Watch the moment here:

Upcoming events…

The Gem County Republican Central Committee is hosting its Lincoln Day Dinner tonight at 5:30. I’ll be there along with my fellow Republicans:

The Ada County Republican Central Committee just announced its first official Lincoln Day Dinner in many years. Buy your tickets to support the Ada County GOP:

Speaking of Ada County, Darr and Dorothy Moon will be at Independence Indoor Shooting in Meridian next week to talk guns and precious metals:

Can’t forget our friends in Canyon County, either. The CCRCC will host its own Lincoln Day Dinner later in March:

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho.