I’m writing this today on my way to Pocatello for tonight’s Liberty Dinner. (Well, I stopped for lunch; I’m not actually driving right now.) When I recorded interviews with Republican primary candidates last year, I realized that I needed to get to know this state that I have made my home. Last month’s visit to Idaho Falls, and today’s visit to Pocatello are giving me a chance to better know the geography, culture, and especially the people of this great state. I’m blessed to have this opportunity.

This week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I explained why I believe that a school choice tax credit is not a threat to Idaho homeschoolers.

On Tuesday, I looked into the teachers’ union and their malign influence on our politics and our culture.

On Wednesday, I reported that the school choice tax credit bill passed its committee hearing and shared my own testimony in favor.

On Thursday, I examined the utility of legislative scorecards, including the Idaho Freedom Index.

Finally, on Friday I laid out how Texas-based Young Americans for Liberty continues to shoot itself — and its allies — in the foot.

I also published several great guest editorials from the Gang of 8 conservative legislators, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Steven Thayn, and Ryan Spoon.

Did you catch this week’s episode of the Gem State Report? I talked about new legislation and had great conversations with Reps. Lucas Cayler and Barbara Ehardt:

In other news…

Make sure to catch Idaho Signal every weekday at 11:30am MDT for the latest on the legislative session. Check out this segment where host Matt Edwards spoke to Sen. Cindy Carlson about some bills she is working on:

As part of my role as contributing editor to Idaho Signal, I write an article each week that is exclusively posted on Twitter. This week I wrote about the history of compulsory schooling in Idaho and why House Joint Memorial 1 is so important:

Compulsory public education was quite a fad during the Progressive Era. Thinkers like Horace Mann and John Dewey preached that an educated citizenry required the government to take responsibility for schooling. Our Idaho State Constitution was written during that era of hopes and dreams when Americans believed that the right government policies would surely bring about utopia.

Also this week, Carl Benjamin posted a great video about how the so-called “experts” have continually let us down, yet some still demand we give them full control of our society. I was thinking about this as Sen. James Ruchti, a Democrat from Pocatello, defending Dr. Anthony Fauci and argued against prohibiting cities from imposing mask mandates on their citizens. It’s so strange to me to see Democrats, who were once all about fighting the man, speaking truth to power, and questioning authority, suddenly demanding we obey self-proclaimed experts.

You might not have noticed, but cancel culture died last week. When a reporter doxed one of Elon Musk’s DOGE staffers and revealed he had posted offensive tweets, it seemed like the same old system at work again. However, Vice President J.D. Vance came out with a strong statement — not in support of offensive tweets, but against the idea that we should allow leftist reporters to determine who is allowed to take part in the public discourse. Auron MacIntyre discussed this shifting paradigm with Jonathan Keeperman, aka L0m3z:

Idaho’s own Theo Wold, a veteran of the first Trump Administration, has been writing lately about how the second Trump Administration is finally tackling the deep state. His latest column explains how Vice President Vance is right about the law, while angry leftist talking heads are wrong.

Finally, IFF’s Capitol Clarity this week featured the story of Major David Worley, a conservative Christian who was removed from his command for… being a conservative Christian. America voted against this kind of anti-Christian nonsense last November, and it’s time to fix what was done:

Upcoming events…

It’s not too late to join me tonight in Pocatello!

It might be too late to get tickets to the Kootenai County Lincoln Day Dinner, however.

Friends in Eagle and Gem County, come to the Eagle Community Hall this Thursday for a town hall meeting with our District 14 legislators:

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Have a great weekend!