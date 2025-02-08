It’s now the second week of February. The Treasure Valley saw about eight inches of snow earlier this week, and temperatures will be dropping into the single digits soon.

Do you think we could move the Legislature to summertime, or even springtime?

I suppose not.

This week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I analyzed the big school choice bill. Why is it big? Because it’s the one that leadership has rallied around, the one that is most likely to gain the most consensus support. I think it’s a reasonable start.

On Wednesday, I took a look at the bigger picture of public school reform. What’s the point of the system? What problems was it originally meant to solve? How can we solve those problems heading into the second quarter of the 21st century?

On Thursday, I followed up with an examination of one of the chief lobbying groups that opposes school choice, and its dubious connections to your tax dollars.

On Friday, I hosted my weekly Gem State Report program. Rep. Wendy Horman, sponsor of the school choice bill and co-chair of JFAC, was kind enough to join me.

I also published several interesting guest editorials this week:

Upcoming events…

Friends in the Pocatello area, join me next Saturday evening for a Liberty Dinner in which I’ll break down the first half of the legislative session:

If you’re up north, and you don’t want to drive all that way, the Kootenai County GOP is hosting former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer at their Lincoln Day Dinner:

If you’re in the Eagle area, join the District 14 legislators for a town hall meeting on Thursday, February 20 at the Eagle Community Hall (inside the City Hall building):

