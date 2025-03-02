Sorry for the late post; I spent most of the day replacing the brakes on the family van. It was nice to get away from the political world for a few hours, just working with tangible things, surrounded by children eager to help.

This week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I argued that Idaho doesn’t need more foreign workers, rather we need to inculcate a renewed spirit of work in the American people.

On Tuesday, I reported that a sign thief received justice in Ada County.

On Wednesday, I examined two bills that rewrite laws related to campaign finance and lobbyist disclosure.

On Thursday, I analyzed two more bills designed to do something about lying in politics.

On Friday, I laid out why I want to make you think as opposed to just making you angry.

I also published guest editorials by Rep. David Leavitt and Attorney General Raúl Labrador, as well as a press release from Gov. Brad Little regarding the school choice tax credit bill.

On Friday night I hosted the Gem State Report, covering some of the news from the past week:

In other news…

Make sure to catch Idaho Signal every weekday at 11:30am MDT for the latest on the legislative session. Check out this segment in which Matt Edwards spoke with Rep. Kyle Harris about his first two months as a legislator:

Destin Sandlin of Smarter Every Day recently visited Idaho to tour the world’s first nuclear power plant. Fascinating video:

High school textbooks say that judicial review was established with Marbury v. Madison. This video from the Tenth Amendment Center explains the truth:

Auron MacIntyre and J. Burden discuss what our intelligence agencies have been spending their time doing:

Finally, have you ever asked an AI to make a picture of an overflowing wine glass? It’s harder than you think, and this video explains why via a detour into philosophy:

