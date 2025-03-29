At 10am this morning, Gov. Brad Little vetoed the Medical Freedom Act. Senate Bill 1023 would have extended protections created by the Legislature regarding experimental Covid vaccines to all medical treatments. According to his veto letter, the governor feared this law would prevent schools from sending sick children home.

That, my friends, is called ex post facto rationalization, something we see all the time in politics.

In any case, what’s done is done, and we continue fighting for what is right. I’ll have an article about the governor and his position in the world of Idaho politics out soon.

This week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I wrote about the new cola wars, in which the soft drink industry is trying desperately to protect taxpayer subsidies in the form of SNAP benefits.

On Wednesday, I listed eight bills that were stuck in the process and need your help to get moving. Since then, one has had a hearing, while another was just vetoed by the governor.

On Thursday, I shared Theo Wold’s exhortation to not let this revolutionary moment pass us by without using it for significant reform of our government.

On Friday, I took a closer look at the issue of illegal immigration, and suggested that E-Verify would be a win/win for Idahoans and business owners.

I also published guest editorials from Matt Edwards, Dorothy Moon, Maxford Nelsen, and Brent Regan.

I went live Friday night to talk about the week that was on the Gem State Report:

In other news…

Upcoming events…

